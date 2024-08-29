iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 664,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,056,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

