iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.00

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 4052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.