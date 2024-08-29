iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.00

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 4052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.