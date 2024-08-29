iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IBTH stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $22.60.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
