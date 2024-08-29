iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBTH stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

