iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the July 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTI stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTI. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

