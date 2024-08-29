iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the July 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTI stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
