iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $80.93.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

