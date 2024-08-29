iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Lessened by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWC opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.