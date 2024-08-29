iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the July 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,714,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 116,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,436,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

