iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Reduced by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

