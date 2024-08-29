iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.96 and last traded at C$30.98. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.09.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.07.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

