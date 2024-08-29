iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVLU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,463. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

