iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

About iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.