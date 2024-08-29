iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.