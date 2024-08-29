iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $270.42. 22,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,150. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.09.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.