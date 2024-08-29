iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.75

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.75 and traded as high as $23.60. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 120,510 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

