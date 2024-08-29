J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.