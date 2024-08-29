J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $122.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.21.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $491,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.