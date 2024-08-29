J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.600-10.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.21.

SJM opened at $114.80 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

