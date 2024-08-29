J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5% yr/yr to ~$8.87-8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.600-10.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.21.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

