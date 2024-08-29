Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $935.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

