James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

