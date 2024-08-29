Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

