Javier Olivan Sells 413 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,900 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,581,124.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total value of $214,849.76.

On Thursday, July 25th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $190,756.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32.

On Thursday, July 11th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72.

On Friday, July 5th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $210,944.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.41, for a total transaction of $211,936.92.

On Thursday, June 20th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $206,824.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total value of $208,369.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total value of $203,107.76.

Shares of META stock opened at $516.78 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

