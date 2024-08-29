Jay F. Pumroy Sells 2,995 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) Director Jay F. Pumroy sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $96,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 166,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

