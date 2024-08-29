JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $25.80

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $26.80. JD.com shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 6,151,875 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

