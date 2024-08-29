JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in August

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,156,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 11,889,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191,569.0 days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF opened at $3.13 on Thursday. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.
JD Health International Company Profile
