JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in August

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,156,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 11,889,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191,569.0 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF opened at $3.13 on Thursday. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

