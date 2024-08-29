Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,852,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,929,000 after acquiring an additional 242,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,702 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.