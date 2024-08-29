Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 28,005 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $153,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.