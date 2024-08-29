Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 28,005 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $153,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.