Jennifer A. Williams Sells 237 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $23,171.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRU opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $222,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

