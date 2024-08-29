JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,107 shares of company stock worth $8,754,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 841,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,520,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $30,098,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

