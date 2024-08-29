John Chan Purchases 100,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$95,900.00 ($64,797.30).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Finbar Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Finbar Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.