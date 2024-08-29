John S. Anderson Sells 10,444 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

