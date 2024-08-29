Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.26. The company has a market cap of $396.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $166.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

