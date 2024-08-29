Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.0% in the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

