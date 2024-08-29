Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 147,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 261,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

