JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $696.50

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 696.50 ($9.19) and last traded at GBX 969 ($12.78), with a volume of 489161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($12.79).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 991.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 971.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.07%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

