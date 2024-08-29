JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.79. The company has a market capitalization of $635.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
