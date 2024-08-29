JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $222.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

