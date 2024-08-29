JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $108.33

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.33 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 106.98 ($1.41). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,580,347 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5,360.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helena Coles bought 12,000 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($15,983.12). 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

