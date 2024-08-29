JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $279.00

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.75). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.68), with a volume of 196,280 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.19. The company has a market capitalization of £217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,743.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

