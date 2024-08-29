JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,086.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.32) and last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.32), with a volume of 12485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072 ($14.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.17) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,657.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 907.94.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

