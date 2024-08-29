JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,086.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.32) and last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.32), with a volume of 12485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072 ($14.14).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.17) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
