Julian Andrews Purchases 38,012 Shares of Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Andrews acquired 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,346.20 ($98,882.57).
Deterra Royalties Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 153.21 and a quick ratio of 210.68.
Deterra Royalties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Deterra Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.
About Deterra Royalties
Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.
