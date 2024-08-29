Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Down 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,090 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,098 ($14.48). Approximately 16,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 29,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,102 ($14.53).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,119 ($14.76) to GBX 1,336 ($17.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,700 ($22.42) to GBX 1,780 ($23.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,000.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,112.18. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

