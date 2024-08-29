K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$35.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.36. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$30.03 and a one year high of C$37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of C$93.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9897795 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBL. TD Securities increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

