Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the July 31st total of 868,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KXIN opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Kaixin has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $5.52.

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

