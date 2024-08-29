Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Up 27.3%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 311,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 494,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Mattioli acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,978.11). Company insiders own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

