Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) Insider Ian Mattioli Acquires 150,000 Shares

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) insider Ian Mattioli purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,978.11).
Kanabo Group Price Performance
Kanabo Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £7.59 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 24.36.
About Kanabo Group
