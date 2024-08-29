Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 64.1% in August

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KAO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY opened at $8.98 on Thursday. KAO has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Get KAO alerts:

About KAO

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.