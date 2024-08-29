Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 64.1% in August

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
KAO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY opened at $8.98 on Thursday. KAO has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.
About KAO
