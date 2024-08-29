Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 1,341.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBDC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $209,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

KBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

