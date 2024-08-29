Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 1,341.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBDC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $209,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

