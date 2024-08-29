Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Kellanova worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $35,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2 %

Kellanova stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $55,663,566. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.