Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

Kellanova stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

